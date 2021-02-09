ALBANY -- After fighting a spike in COVID-19 that began in the late fall, medical officials here say they think the numbers may have crested and are on the way down.
“Thankfully, after a difficult couple of months during the COVID-19 winter surge, our numbers are going in the right direction,” Scott Steiner, president and CEO of the Phoebe Putney Health System, said Tuesday. “Hospitalizations are down. We’re seeing fewer symptomatic people requiring tests, and the positivity rate for those getting tested is lower.”
That doesn’t mean the crisis is over, however. As of noon on Tuesday, nearly 100 patients remained hospitalized -- 85 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and 14 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
On Friday, there were 104 patients hospitalized at Phoebe facilities.
Through the course of the pandemic, 234 patients have died in Albany and 58 in Americus and 1,961 have recovered, according to statistics released by the hospital. Through Tuesday, the health system had administered 23,314 vaccinations to residents from throughout southwest Georgia and some from other parts of the state.
“While we welcome those positive indicators, we cannot forget the toll the virus continues to take on our communities,” Steiner said. “Today, we are still caring for 99 people who are so sick because of COVID-19 that they must be in a hospital with around-the-clock care. Many of them are on ventilators and, unfortunately, some of them may not make it home. In January alone, 38 COVID-19 patients in our health system died.”
Steiner encouraged the public to continue to recognize the seriousness of the disease and to help protect others.
Medical professionals recommend that individuals wear cloth masks that cover the mouth and nose while in public, to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and to wash hands and disinfect surfaces touched by others frequently.
