ALBANY -- Officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital noted a slight rise -- 11 new patients -- over the last week as the coronavirus pandemic moved into what's being called a second wave nationwise.
"We've remained optimistic about the decline (from Phoebe's recognition as a national hot spot), but we're also warning the public to remain vigilant," Phoebe Putney Health System CEO/President Scott Steiner said Friday. "What I hope everyone will realize is that our numbers improved because we did the things -- the social distancing, the face masks, avoiding large groups -- that were recommended. We were transparent in our assessment, and our citizens responded by doing the right things.
"As communities around ours and communities all over the nation see a surge in new cases, we have to keep doing the things that have proven effective in combating the virus."
As of noon Friday, Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers included:
· Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 40;
· Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 3;
· Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
· Total inpatients recovered: 427;
· Total deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 106;
· Total deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 30.
"Nationwide, people are being a little more carefree now," Phoebe Director for Emergency Medicine Dr. Eddie Black said Friday. "Even here, locally, with some restrictions being lifted, there is a feeling that the virus is not as dangerous. When you go from 200-plus patients in the hospital to around 30, there is a sense that we've got through this. But even 30 is a fairly significant amount.
"We still don't know everything about this virus, and until we do, people need to realize we're not done with this yet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.