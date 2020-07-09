ALBANY -- Officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital warned Thursday against complacency in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus after nine hospital admissions for the virus on Wednesday and two COVID-19-related deaths.
“Throughout the months of May and June, we saw significant progress in our COVID-19 fight, which we believe was the result of people following recommendations to wear masks, avoid crowds and practice social distancing," Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner said. "In June, we admitted a total of 47 COVID-19 patients in Albany. In the first eight days of July, we’ve already admitted 37, including nine admissions yesterday alone. Our daily average is up almost threefold so far this month.
"Today, we are also reporting two additional deaths in our health system. Now is not the time to become complacent. It is clear transmission of the virus is picking up throughout Georgia and much of the country. We are all anxious for our lives to return to normal, but to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, that normal must include wearing masks in public and limiting close contact with others. Everyone needs to do his or her part so that together we can defeat this virus.”
As of noon Thursday, Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers included:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 51;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 7;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total health system inpatients recovered: 458;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 107;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 31.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
