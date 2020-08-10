ALBANY -- While Albany and Dougherty County have not seen the record-setting steep rise in COVID-19 cases the state of Georgia and many other states in the nation have experienced over the past several weeks, officials with Phoebe Putney Health System warned that the numbers can change rapidly if area citizens don't adhere to best practices in slowing the spread of the virus.
The total number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe facilities in the region (70) and the number at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany (52) remained steady with little overall growth over the past week, although nine new patients were admitted at Phoebe-Albany over the weekend.
“The Phoebe Family is entering the 23rd week in our fight against COVID-19, and we are determined to keep our heads up and continue the battle," Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner said in a Monday-morning news release. "While we are not seeing the increases we experienced throughout the month of July, we know that could change quickly.
"There are plenty of indications the virus is still being transmitted and is still making many people seriously ill. We admitted nine new COVID-19 patients in Albany over the weekend, and the percentage of COVID-19 tests that return positive remains higher than we would like. Our outpatient positive rate has hovered near 15% for the last six weeks, after reaching a low of 5% in early May. Those numbers should remind us all that we still have much work to do to eliminate the virus, and we must all remain vigilant and take the proper steps to protect ourselves and those around us."
Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers as of noon Monday included:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 52;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 16;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 2;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 612;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 126;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 32.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
