ALBANY -- With the number of COVID-19 patients admitted for treatment at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in single digits only two weeks ago, there was a general sense of that southwest Georgia had moved into the "post-COVID" era.
That's not the case.
Sparked by the spread of the so-called delta variant of the virus, numbers at Phoebe are three times earlier numbers and rising, leaving local health care officials to lament the refusal of many in the region to get vaccinated for the virus during an ever-shrinking window that would allow for herd immunity to occur.
“With COVID-19 vaccines readily available, we have the ability to end the pandemic once and for all," Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner said. "Unfortunately, we are seeing some concerning numbers. So far in July, our health system has admitted 58 COVID-19 patients. That is nearly a 50% increase over our total June admissions, with a week to go in this month.
“The vast majority of patients admitted for treatment of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Nationwide, nearly all of the worst ongoing surges are in areas where less than 40% of the population is vaccinated. Unfortunately, most of the counties in our area fall into that category. The facts are, cases are rising in southwest Georgia and around the country, and most of those infections could be prevented if more people got vaccinated."
The latest numbers at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester are:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 24;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 2;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total COVID-19 inpatients who have recovered: 2,461;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 271;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 71;
-- Total vaccines administered: 57,900.
Phoebe is providing COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout southwest Georgia. Individuals can schedule an appointment at the closest clinic by calling (229) 312-MYMD.
