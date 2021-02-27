ALBANY -- Phoebe Health System officials are aware of a possible scam caller who may be posing as a Phoebe representative to attempt to gain access to credit card numbers. Several patients have told us someone going by the name Kereem Miller called them and asked for credit card and billing address information. Phoebe does not employ anyone by that name, nor does its partner agency.
Phoebe does make phone calls to patients who have outstanding balances on their medical bills. Here are some tips to help patients make sure they are receiving a legitimate call from Phoebe:
-- If a Phoebe agent calls regarding an outstanding account balance, they will refer to a specific amount and ask for a preferred method of payment, not a credit card number;
-- If you have any doubts, the agent will be able to verify the date of service and what type of services were received;
-- If still unsure, ask for the agent’s name and let them know you will call them back at the Phoebe Customer Service phone number to make a payment. You can reach that department at (229) 312-4256 or (833) 783-9318.
These cases are being reported to federal and local authorities for investigation and prosecution.
