ALBANY – Two new physicians have joined Phoebe’s heart and vascular team: Drs. Rachel Harris and J. William Mix.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Harris and Dr. Mix to Phoebe Physicians," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, the CEO of Phoebe Physicians, said in a news release. "Each brings knowledge and skill to their respective specialties. I know they are dedicated to providing high-quality care to patients, and we are pleased to add them to our excellent team."
Harris has joined Phoebe Cardiology in bringing the latest in advanced training and specialized skills in cardiovascular disease diagnosis and management to the region. A board-certified cardiologist, she earned her medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta before completing an internal medicine residency at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. She has completed a cardiac CT practicum at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.
Additionally, Harris completed an advanced imaging fellowship at the University of South Florida in Tampa – brining extensive training in advanced cardiovascular imaging to southwest Georgia. While she is looking forward to getting to know all her patients, Harris said she is passionate about women’s heart disease prevention – the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.
Mix has joined Phoebe Cardiovascular Surgery. With more than a decade of experience, he specializes in endovascular and traditional open vascular surgery. He has a special interest in treating abdominal/thoracic aortic aneurysms, thoracic aortic dissections and thoracic outlet syndrome.
Mix earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine before completing a general surgery residency at the Medical Center of Central Georgia/Mercer University School of Medicine. He also fellowship trained in vascular surgery from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Graduate School of Medicine.
In addition to Harris and Mix, Phoebe Physicians recently welcomed three other specialists:
-- Dr. Olyinka Afolabi also joined Phoebe Gastroenterology and has a special interest in treating inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome and hepatitis.
-- Dr. Stephen Alayli joined Phoebe Orthopaedics. He is a podiatrist specializing in foot and ankle surgery.
-- Dr. Franklin Goldwire has joined Phoebe Gastroenterology. He brings advanced gastroenterology specialty skills to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a wide variety of digestive tract and liver conditions.
“The addition of each one of these doctors further strengthens our network of physicians and continues our mission of meeting the health care needs of the communities we serve,” Lakhanpal said.
The Phoebe Physicians network consists of more than 300 multispecialty physicians and advanced practice providers – including primary care and more than 30 medical specialties. Each provider is integrated with the community he or she serves, providing local access and patient-centered care that extends beyond Phoebe's hospital locations.
