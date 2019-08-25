Phoebe Physicians Group adds plastic surgeon to specialty services

ALBANY — Phoebe Physicians Group has announced it is expanding its specialty services to include plastic and reconstructive surgery.
Dr. Mayowa Abiodun, a plastic surgeon with special interest in reconstructive and cosmetic breast surgery, has joined Phoebe Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
“One of our priorities is ensuring the community has access to care and specialties they need or want,” Phoebe Physicians President Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal said. “Dr. Abiodun is a compassionate and experienced surgeon. We are excited to welcome her to the Phoebe Family and to provide our patients this new level of service.”
Abiodun received her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Houston in Texas before earning her Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. She then completed a residency in general surgery at Howard University Hospitals in Washington, D.C., followed by a residency in plastic surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.
Abiodun is also board-certified in general surgery.
“I am very excited to be here in Albany and am looking forward to getting involved in the community,” she said. “I enjoy connecting with my patients and being able to improve their quality of life, whether it’s gaining the self-confidence they deserve or helping them return to their lives as much as possible after a surgery or trauma.”
Phoebe Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, at 2709 Meredyth Drive, Suite 340 in Albany, is a new practice that will offer a full range of reconstructive and cosmetic surgery procedures as well as popular non-surgical treatments. Services include:
♦ Reconstructive and cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, body and skin;
♦ Body contouring;
♦ Liposuction;
♦ Mommy makeovers;
♦ Injectables: Botox and fillers;
♦ Non-surgical skin and laser treatments; and
♦ Anti-aging treatments and prescription skin care.
Abiodun will begin seeing patients Monday. Patients can schedule appointments by calling (229) 312-6501.
The Phoebe Physicians network consists of more than 300 physicians and advanced practice providers, including primary care and more than 30 medical specialties. Each provider is integrated with the community he or she serves, providing local access to care extending beyond the hospital.