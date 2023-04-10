ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System is expanding its partnership with Flint River Fresh by launching a pilot program called Fresh Rx with a study group of diabetic patients. Through this prescription for produce program, uninsured patients of primary care physician Dr. Derek Heard will receive free, fresh produce every other week for six months.

“If people with diabetes don’t have access to fresh food and don’t prepare food in a healthy way, they can’t manage their illness effectively, and they will be much more likely to suffer serious complications from the disease,” Heard said in a news release. “Not only will we provide a box of fresh produce every other week, we’ll offer diabetes management education as well as recipe cards and cooking demonstrations to help ensure our patients have everything they need to prepare healthy meals for their families.”

