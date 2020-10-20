ALBANY -- While Albany and southwest Georgia were, essentially, ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic during the early stages of the medical emergency and the front line health care specialists at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital were consumed during that time with treating the virus, Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner is assuring the people of southwest Georgia that the regional hospital has not lost sight of its long-term mission while dealing with the virus.
Steiner gave updates on the hospital system's COVID-19 care and its plans for future expansion at both the Dougherty County and Albany City commission meetings Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and reiterated some of the hospital's ongoing plans at a news conference Tuesday at Phoebe's $5.3 million Simulation and Innovation Center.
"We crossed the 220-day mark with COVID, and we never dreamed that we'd count that high," Steiner said at the news conference. "But we have 36 COVID patients in our facilities today, and while that is an encouraging (low) number to some degree, we had only 26 patients on Friday. So COVID is not done; it is still a concern. It remains important that we wear masks, wash our hands and socially distance.
"We have seen a few smaller superspreader events in the region that we're aware of, so we have to remain vigilant about maintaining accepted safety precautions."
Steiner talked about a number of projects the hospital system is eyeing as future health care investments, among them:
-- Improvements in ambulatory care that includes "not just bricks and mortar but telehealth;"
-- Updates to an urgent care center in east Albany and a new center in Lee County that Steiner said will "expand and enhance community-service needs;"
-- Continued training in the recently completed Simulation & Innovation Center that will "help us recruit and retain nurses." Steiner called the state-of-the-art center "22,000 square feet of pure innovation -- I'll go ahead and declare it one of the nicest in the state -- where we're working with future health care leaders through programs with the 4C Academy, Lee County High School, Albany State University and Albany Tech, ABAC, Andrew College and others;"
-- A new emergency and trauma center;
-- A new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with enhanced women and children's services;
-- Expanded clinical services at Phoebe North;
-- Completion of the Light House, which will offer respite for cancer patients and caregivers;
-- Updated operating rooms.
"The continued (fiscal) health of Phoebe is important to this community, and it's important to our economy," Steiner said. "And while we have a Phoebe Ready Team that's preparing us for the next phase of COVID -- whatever that will be -- we are moving forward with our Phoebe Focus and other projects that will expand our services and respond to needs like the critical nursing shortage.
"We've been certified as a super vaccination site that will allow us to administer vaccines for COVID when one is ready, and we did a trial run by trying to give each of our 4,800 employees a flu shot in 10 days -- a process that usually takes a couple of months. We had a 96% success rate: 4,500 shots in 10 days. We don't know what that process will be like, but we plan to be ready."
