ALBANY -- A progress report from the Phoebe Putney Health System outlined the work Phoebe has performed during the COVID-19 pandemic and steps it will take moving forward in providing health care in the region.
The update provided Monday by health system CEO Scott Steiner during a Dougherty County Commission meeting included an announcement on renovations at Phoebe East that will include improved health care and services to residents in that area.
Steiner began his presentation with an outline of the hospital’s work starting on March 10 when it joined the battle with the novel coronavirus as many in the community were sickened.
During the crisis, there have been 199 deaths at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester. The hospital, with the assistance of the state, established a separate facility for COVID patients at the former Palmyra Park Hospital campus to deal with the heavy caseload of patients suffering from the disease.
“We’re about 220 days (in),” Steiner said. “We do chart this each and every day. We keep waiting for the day we won’t have to say it the next day.
“We have fought this crisis arm in arm, from our caregivers to our wonderful community, and I want to thank you for that. It’s allowed us as a system to be healthy and remain healthy and I believe you will see that today, as we move forward and think about the best interest of our community.
During the worst of the crisis in southwest Georgia, Albany was at the epicenter of one of the most severe outbreaks in the world at the time.
The Phoebe system has gone through 163,765 N95 protective masks, 421,855 surgical masks, 10.3 million gloves, 680,000 gowns and 241,815 gowns over the course of the last six-plus months, Steiner said.
It also has fielded 16,855 calls through its information hotline and performed 35,637 tests for the novel coronavirus, which resulted in 4,583 positive tests. Over the course of the pandemic, the health system has admitted 1,617 patients for treatment of COVID-19.
“We pray for the families and those who have passed,” Steiner said. “It certainly has taken a toll on our nation and on our world.
“We’ve never run out of PPE (personal protection equipment) for our staff, for our team, and we have built an inventory for what comes around, or may come around, moving forward. We hope that it doesn’t.”
The Phoebe East renovations were among the future initiatives Steiner discussed. They will include a “major expansion” and mission.
The system has received surveys from more than 600 community members “to see what their needs are,” including such issues as diabetes and hypertension that the COVID crisis brought into vivid focus, as those with underlying health conditions were the most vulnerable to the disease.
“It’s really recreating how we deliver care to east Albany, and we’re doing that with the community,” Steiner said.
The health system CEO said he expects to have drawings of the proposal ready to present to the public within the next 30 days.
Phoebe also is moving forward with the necessary work to become a designated level II trauma center, which will improve the quality of care for emergencies such as car accidents.
After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Phoebe Foundation reacted by raising $3.6 million, part of which will be used to provide two mobile health units -- motor home-like vehicles that can deliver services in rural parts of the 42 counties served by Phoebe, Steiner said. They can be used for a variety of purposes, such as to provide COVID-19 vaccines once they become available, for OB-GYN services or primary health care.
“Telemedicine isn’t an answer for everyone,” Steiner said. “For certain people it is; for certain illnesses it is. (But) at some point, doctors have to lay hands on the patient.”
Other ongoing health initiatives include a community care clinic across the street from the main hospital that can divert patients who are not critically ill away from expensive emergency room treatment. A $5.3 million, 22,000-square-foot nursing simulator provides training and has worked as a recruiting tool for the system.
And in December, Phoebe plans open The Light House, which will provide residential treatment options for cancer patients. It will include eight bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area, laundry facilities, medication space and communal gathering areas.’
Among statistics Steiner shared were the employment numbers that include 330 physicians and a total $158 million payroll. Phoebe provides a $1.36 billion annual economic impact on the community and has paid $6.3 million in local property taxes since 2013, making it the third-largest tax contributor in the county behind Georgia Power Co. and natural gas pipeline company Sabal Trail Transmission during that time, he said.
