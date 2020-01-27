Phoebe Putney CEO gives update on hospital activities, 2020 plans to Dougherty County Commission

ALBANY — The shortage of nurses is a national problem, but locally Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is looking at some local solutions.
Phoebe Putney President and CEO Scott Steiner discussed the situation and the hospital’s efforts during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting. Steiner also gave a report on community investment and 2020 initiatives.
Colleges and universities are still turning out nurses, Steiner said, but the landscape has changed in terms of job opportunities.
Today, nurses have options such as working at a medical practice or insurance companies, he said.
“Oftentimes they say: ‘I don’t want to work the night shift, I don’t want to work weekends. I’ll go to a doctor’s office and just work Monday through Friday,’” Steiner said.
As the nation’s Boomer population ages, so are nurses, many of whom will retire over the next decade.
Georgia is ranked sixth among the states with the biggest difference between the number of nurses that will be needed and the expected number of nurses available in 2030, according to Registerednursing.org. At that time, the state is expected to have 2,200 less nurses than the number needed.
Nationally, the coming shortage is estimated at about 50,000.
“I could use 240 nurses today,” Steiner said. “If somebody could drive in with a bus and say they have 240 nurses, I’d hire them today, and then I’d need another 100 a year.”
A program started about a year ago with Georgia Southwestern University in Americus is showing some promising results.
Students who have slightly lower grade point averages or are lagging in the prerequisite core courses are being allowed into the program, with a counselor to guide them.
“That’s been one year, but we’re seeing some progress,” Steiner said. “We’ve seen students get in that program who were not (there) before, and they’re doing well.”
The hospital also has recruited nurses from the Philippines. The nurses come on a three-year program.
Steiner said those nurses are capable and doing a good job.
Efforts also are being made to keep recent graduates and new hires on the job in southwest Georgia for that three-year mark.
“The idea is if you can get them to stay and see, they develop friendships here” and put down roots, Steiner said.
That makes them more likely to stay for the long term.
