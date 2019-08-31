ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System’s new budget includes funding for 207 new jobs, bringing its estimated 2020 employment to 4,539, a 4.8 percent increase over 2019’s level.
“We’re fortunate that our volunteer board members and our leadership team have managed Phoebe’s finances extremely well over the years," Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner said. "Because of that fiscal responsibility, we are in a position to invest more in our people, programs and facilities to improve the level of care we are able to provide the people of southwest Georgia.”
The new employees will represent a payroll increase of more than $10 million.
“That will have a huge impact on our region’s economy," Steiner said. "It’s equal to a major new industry opening a facility in our area. For decades, Phoebe has been one of the primary engines driving southwest Georgia’s economy, and we will continue to be.”
Most of the jobs are clinical positions needed because of Phoebe’s market growth, but they also include positions such as guest relations representatives to better meet the needs of patients when they are in the hospital and after they are discharged as well as personnel to staff an education and training simulation lab Phoebe will construct on its main campus.
“Many of the services we are expanding or adding address gaps in our communities or target underserved populations," Steiner said. "Our primary goal with this job growth is to improve access to quality care for people throughout southwest Georgia, so they don’t have travel far from home to get the health care they need.”
Phoebe’s budget for Fiscal Year 2020 also includes investments in current employees, including $4.6 million in pay increases. That 3 percent overall increase includes raises and market-based compensation adjustments.
“Forbes Magazine recently named Phoebe one of the best employers in Georgia. We offer outstanding benefits, competitive pay and a fulfilling work environment," Tony Welch, Phoebe's chief human resources officer, said. "One of our newest benefits is the ability to help nurses pay off their student loan debt each month while working at Phoebe.
"We have also built a strong new recruitment team to amp up our efforts to recruit highly skilled and capable candidates at all levels of our organization.”
Anyone interested in working at Phoebe can learn more about available positions and apply for jobs by visiting www.phoebehealth.com/careers.