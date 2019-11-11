ALBANY -- While acknowledging that it's the doctors, nurses and other service providers in the hospital setting who are instrumental in assuring the safety of patients that leads to recognition such as an "A" score on the recent Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Surgical Intensive Care Specialist Dr. Enrique Lopez said the hospital administration's willingness to put "boots on the ground" is just as vital.
Lopez and Phoebe staff were lauded by that administration, including Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin, Phoebe Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Kitchen and Phoebe Health System Chief Human Resources Officer Tony Welch Monday, as the top brass handed out "Leapfrog cookies" in celebration of the hospital receiving its first-ever top score on the national assessment.
"As a father and a resident of Albany, it means everything to me (that Phoebe was recognized with a top score for hospital safety)," Lopez said. "I live here. My children are here. My wife is here. This is where any of us would come for medical treatment.
"I know what it's like to sit on the other side of that hospital bed. I was overcome with fear during one of the turning points in my life, when my father, who was a heart surgeon, fell in the operating room. I watched him suffer as he went through advanced stages of Lou Gehrig's Disease. That resonated with me personally, the gravity of critical care situations that families find themselves in."
That's one of the reasons, Lopez said, he's impressed not only with the care provided by hospital staff but by Phoebe's management staff as well.
"What's most impressive about Phoebe is that, yes, everyone on staff is trained to provide the highest level of safety and care, but that would not be the case without the investment of senior leadership," he said. "They listen to what staff has to say, and they put their own boots on the ground; the leadership of this hospital is invested in the care of our patients."
Steiner, Austin, Kitchen and Welch pushed a cart through the hospital Monday loaded down with baskets of specially made cookies iced with a large "A" to signify the Leapfrog score announced just last week. They stopped at each work station and office to hand them out and thank employees for their work.
"The way I look at Phoebe, we have 4,500 healers in this hospital," Steiner said. "The staff here are caregivers. And if, during our patients' journeys, there is a misstep in this highly complex and complicated system, we fix it. The people at this hospital focus daily on the safety and care of our patients."
Austin said safety is the No. 1 focus of the hospital.
"We have a dedicated staff, from the physicians to the medical staff and the clinical staff," the hospital CEO said. "Those people are the reason (for the Leapfrog 'A')."
Kitchen said the top grade was not earned without hard work.
"Three years ago, we decided to go on a journey of zero harm," Phoebe's chief medical officer said. "The Leaprog 'A' is just one of the milestones along that continuous journey."
Leapfrog is a national watchdog organization whose purpose is to improve health care quality and safety for the public. The Leapfrog Safety Grade is an assessment based on 28 measures of publicly available safety data. The organization assigns letter grades -- A, B, C, D or F -- based on that data. Phoebe was one of 19 Georgia hospitals to receive "A" grades, a first for the Albany health care facility.
Leapfrog says it has the the nation’s only rating system that’s focused entirely on patient safety, recording statistics on preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections that occur in hospitals.
More than 2,600 hospitals nationally were graded, with 33 percent earning an “A,” 25 percent a “B,” 34 percent a “C,” 8 percent a “D” and just under 1% an “F.”