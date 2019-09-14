ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital held a ribbon-cutting this week to celebrate the completion of a $5.1 million renovation of its Mother/Baby Unit.
Located on the fifth floor of the hospital, the newly renovated unit is designed to provide a more relaxing and inviting space to mothers, babies and their families.
"We deliver more than 2,500 babies here at Phoebe each year, and while we provide the highest quality of care to our new mothers and their babies, the physical environment didn’t match our clinical commitment,” Tracy Morgan, vice president of patient care services and assistant chief nursing officer, said. “The renovations support our commitment to providing family-centered care. Our new Mother/Baby Unit is more spacious and comfortable — giving families a more relaxing environment to bond with their baby.”
Phoebe officials said the renovation involved a complete demolition and rebuild of the unit, which now features:
— All private rooms with new furniture and an infant exam area;
— New well-baby procedure area;
— Advanced infant alarm system;
— Spacious nurse stations.
The hospital's Women and Children’s Department is designated Baby-Friendly and is a certified safe sleep leader by Cribs for Kids. Phoebe is also one of six state-designated perinatal centers, serving 22 area counties.