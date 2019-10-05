ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital hosted its annual volunteer appreciation dinner recently to recognize the community servants who donate their time and talents to benefit Phoebe patients.
“Phoebe is fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers who serve our organization in so many ways," Suzanne Perrine, director of Phoebe Volunteer Services, said. "They greet visitors at our front desk They bring patients warm blankets in our ER. They transform the clothes of hospice patients into teddy bears, which relatives can keep as treasured reminders of their lost loved ones.
“Every day, they touch the lives of our patients and visitors, and we want them to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
In Fiscal Year 2019, 476 volunteers gave 47,720 hours of service at Phoebe locations in Albany and Sylvester. Including one-day special events, the numbers are 874 volunteers and 48,490 volunteer hours.
During the celebration dinner held at Albany State University's West Campus, two volunteers received the Lillian B. Allison Volunteer of the Year Award. Shirley Wood and Sue Whitaker have worked together for more than three decades at the main information desk at Phoebe North.
Each has served close to 7,000 hours.
“Shirley and Sue are such a great team. We call them the dynamic duo,” Perrine said. “We’ve been holding this event for 37 years, and only twice before have we had co-winners. This year, our selection committee felt like these ladies deserved to be recognized together.”
Phoebe also introduced a new award. The Jim Hill Employee Volunteer of the Year Award honors a Phoebe employee for his or her volunteer service in the community. It is named in honor of the 2005 Volunteer of the Year who has been leading the Retired Senior Volunteer Program Ramp Builders.
“We have so many Phoebe employees who spend a great deal of time outside of work improving our communities, and Jim sets such a great example of volunteerism. It seemed like a perfect fit to honor his example and celebrate a Phoebe employee’s selfless service,” Phoebe Senior Vice President Tom Sullivan said.
Sullivan presented the first Jim Hill Award to Lavern Johnson. She is a data coordinator in the hospital’s Quality Improvement Department who volunteers with community organizations and events including Beta Sigma Phi, the Salvation Army and Relay for Life.
Anyone interested in volunteering at Phoebe can learn more about opportunities and can get a volunteer application by visiting phoebehealth.com/volunteers.