ALBANY – As testing for COVID-19 ramps up, more patients have tested positive for the virus. Saturday afternoon, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital officials were notified that eight additional patients, who were screened at Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany, tested positive for the virus. Five of the patients remain hospitalized. Three are recovering at home.
“These are community-acquired infections, and there is evidence that a number of these patients had contact with each other before being hospitalized," Phoebe Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Kitchen said. "We have been working with the Department of Public Health to investigate the connections between these patients so DPH can work to notify others who may be at risk."
The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly throughout Georgia, and state officials are more strongly urging people to practice social distancing – avoiding crowds and staying 6 feet away from others, when possible. State officials on Saturday urged churches to cancel worship services.
In all, there are now 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. Most of them are in metro Atlanta, with the largest numbers by far being seen in Cobb County (19 confirmed cases) and Fulton County (20 cases).
DeKalb has the third highest total with 10 confirmed cases, followed by Bartow County (nine cases); Cherokee and Dougherty counties (six cases each); Fayette County (five cases); Floyd and Gwinnett counties (four each); Coweta, Clayton, Clarke, Lowndes, Lee and Gordon counties (two each); and Newton, Charlton, Henry and Polk counties (one each).
“Until we know more about the pandemic, we advise people not to gather unless there is a compelling reason," Southwest Public Health District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said. "This is a disease for which we don’t have a cure or a vaccine. It’s especially critical for those at high risk of complications, such as those with chronic conditions and the elderly."
Phoebe continues to care for other patients under investigation for COVID-19, and more positive tests are likely.
“While we all need to be concerned and vigilant, today’s positive tests should not induce undue alarm," Ruis said. "We expected more positive cases, and we know additional cases will be confirmed in communities across the state."
Phoebe has established a process to track and notify employees who have had contact with any COVID-19 patients as soon as possible after a positive test is confirmed. Phoebe is following return-to-work guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, no one potentially exposed to the virus at a Phoebe facility has tested positive for the virus.
“Phoebe is taking extraordinary measures to protect employees and other patients," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "When a PUI is moved from a room, we are using cleaning procedures that meet or exceed CDC disinfection guidelines for COVID. We stood up a Coronavirus Task Force weeks ago, and our Incident Command Center has been in operation since Tuesday. Today, dozens of leaders are in that command center directing operations and planning the most effective ways to deal with this health emergency moving forward."
Phoebe and DPH are working together to make screening for coronavirus more efficient and will announce details once a plan is finalized. For now, COVID testing is not advised for people without symptoms.
“Certainly, anyone in respiratory distress and anyone who believes they’re suffering a medical emergency should call 911 or go to an emergency center right away," Phoebe Medical Director of Emergency Services Dr. James Black said. "It is not recommended anyone with mild symptoms go to an ER to seek testing. Individuals with symptoms should call ahead before going to a primary care physician or urgent care to be checked."
“Negative does not mean immune. A negative test means you’re negative at that moment," Ruis added. "It doesn’t mean you won’t test positive later. Individuals who have been in close contact with confirmed or symptomatic COVID patients should not let their guard down. Be on the lookout for symptoms and consult a health care provider if symptoms develop."
COVID-19 symptoms include fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness such as cough and difficulty breathing.
Get updated COVID-19 information at phoebehealth.com/coronavirus, dph.georgia.gov and cdc.go.
