Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital honors aspiring physician for dedication to community health

ALBANY — Yash Jani, a senior at Deerfield-Windsor School, was recently honored for his activities to support Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s mission to serve the health care needs of the people of southwest Georgia.
Phoebe Physicians President Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal presented Jani with a resolution recognizing the 16-year-old’s volunteer activities and dedication to serving others.
“I am awed to be in the presence of someone so young who has accomplished so much,” Lakhanpal said. “Yash not only sets a positive example for his peers, he is a role model whom all of us would be wise to emulate.”
Jani founded the Ray of Hope Fund through the Phoebe Foundation to provide grieving children age-appropriate resources in their time of need. He also conducts research for professional publications focusing on trends and treatment outcomes of cancer patients, and has been involved with Horizons Community Solutions: Southwest Georgia Cancer Coalition.
He has also volunteered with community outreach activities offered by Phoebe, including the Men’s Health Conference, Network of Trust, Ties that Bind and Phoebe Survivorship Week and is active in various extracurricular activities at Deerfield.
“My work with Phoebe has helped me understand the need for health care in rural areas," Jani said. "I plan to attend medical school in Georgia and then return to southwest Georgia to work as a primary care physician, perhaps working with Phoebe.”
If Jani reaches that goal, he would follow in the footsteps of his father, renowned Phoebe oncologist Dr. Chirag Jani, who is the medical director of Phoebe Cancer Center.