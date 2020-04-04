ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital now has the ability to perform rapid COVID-19 tests in its lab at the hospital.
“We’ve been working on this capability for a couple of weeks and now have the reagents and equipment necessary to perform our own testing," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "Because we only have a very limited number of these rapid test kits, we will focus on current inpatients who are awaiting results and on patients being admitted to our hospitals. Knowing right away whether a patient is COVID positive will be a great benefit for us. We will be able to admit them to the unit where they will receive the most appropriate level of care, and it may help us conserve personal protective equipment (PPE).
"Right now, every patient under investigation for COVID-19 is on full isolation protocol, often for a significant length of time, while we wait for their test results. We’re working to access more rapid test kits to expand these capabilities."
As of noon Friday, Phoebe test results showed 837 total positive results and 32 deaths. A total of 1,233 patients were awaiting test results, and 152 patients had recovered from the virus.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
