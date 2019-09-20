Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recognizes Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with walk
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and to help raise awareness, employees of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital participated in a walk around the hospital’s campus on Friday. Prostate cancer survivors, their loved ones and members of the community also walked, clad in blue and carrying balloons to celebrate survivors, fallen prostate cancer heroes and in support of caregivers.

 Staff Photo: Jennifer Parks

