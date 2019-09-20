Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recognizes Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with walk

ALBANY — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and to help raise awareness, employees at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital participated in a walk around the hospital’s campus on Friday. Prostate cancer survivors, their loved ones and members of the community also walked, clad in blue and carrying balloons to celebrate survivors, fallen prostate cancer heroes and in support of caregivers.
Jennifer Parks
Staff Writer
I'm a 2007 graduate of Georgia Southern University, and I've been a reporter for The Albany Herald since 2008. I cover news related to health care, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, SOWEGA Council on Aging and other areas as assigned.
