ALBANY -- Sometimes numbers can be misleading.
The latest pandemic update from Phoebe Putney Health System, sent out at noon Friday, showed that 36 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Phoebe hospitals in Albany and Americus. But, Phoebe officials pointed out, 11 of those patients were transferred to Phoebe from outside the hospital's regional coverage area.
That fact taken into consideration, Phoebe housed fewer local COVID-19 patients at the hospital than it had in months.
“We are proud not only to continue to lead the fight against COVID-19 in the communities served by Phoebe hospitals, but also to help other communities," health system CEO Scott Steiner said. "Of the 36 COVID-19 patients currently being cared for in our hospitals, 11 of them were transferred to us from hospitals outside our typical service area. That means our number of hospitalized 'local' patients is near its lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic, a positive indication of reduced transmission in our area.
"However, the fact that hospitalizations are up in nearby communities is concerning, and increasing numbers in Georgia point to a third wave of cases statewide.”
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 33;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 3;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients who have recovered: 1,344;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 162;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter – 42.
“Nationally, the United States recorded its worst work so far for virus cases with more than 500,000 new diagnoses over the past week," Steiner said. "That is a sobering statistic and a stark reminder that we are far from putting COVID-19 behind us. Without continuing to follow proper precautions, we could quickly mirror much of the rest of the country and see a dangerous resurgence in cases in southwest Georgia. Now is certainly no time to let our guard down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.