ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is listed among the best hospitals in the country in patient safety by The Leapfrog Group. The hospital was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Phoebe’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
“At Phoebe, nothing is more important than the safety of our patients," Joe Austin, Phoebe's Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release. "We are proud our staff’s daily commitment to patient safety and quality care has been recognized and affirmed by the independent experts at Leapfrog."
The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“Our goal at Phoebe is zero patient harm, and we have made tremendous strides toward reaching that goal in recent years,” Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe's chief medical officer, said. “Thanks to the diligent work of focused safety teams, we have reduced incidents of patient harm by 61% throughout our health system in three years, and we are committed to continuing that positive trend.”
Phoebe recently updated its quality website with safety information through the first eight months of 2019. Those numbers show an overall surgical site infection rate of just .245% or less than one infection for every 400 surgeries. Patients can visit phoebequality.com to see the most up-to-date numbers on surgical site infections and other patient safety metrics such as the number of patient falls with injury, catheter-associated urinary tract infections and central line-associated bloodstream infections. The site also includes information about those patient harm indicators and what Phoebe is doing to continue to lower the numbers.
“Our quality website illustrates our commitment to transparency," Austin said. "We want the people we serve to be able to easily see how we’re doing and to hold us accountable."
This year, Phoebe Putney Health System also began a quest to become a High Reliability Organization.
“Our patients expect us to keep them safe, heal them and be nice to them. That is more than a simple saying; it is our foundational pledge to the people of southwest Georgia,” Phoebe Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. “As an HRO, we will be obsessed with failure and with efforts to bring zero harm to patients. This multiyear effort will include specialized training to ensure every Phoebe employee puts safety first every day."
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, and it uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this 'A.'”
Phoebe was awarded an "A" grade Thursday, when Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update. To see Phoebe’s full grade details, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
Founded in 1911, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is southwest Georgia’s comprehensive, regional medical center and the flagship hospital of Phoebe Putney Health System. Phoebe’s regional specialty centers include the state-of-the-art Phoebe Cancer Center, an advanced heart and vascular center, and a regional perinatal center serving premature babies and families from 22 counties. In fiscal year 2019 Phoebe treated 52,388 patients in its main emergency center, had 17,058 admissions, performed 12,765 surgeries and delivered 2,142 babies.