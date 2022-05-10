ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Phoebe’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital, and it is PPMH’s sixth consecutive top safety grade from Leapfrog.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“Even as we continued to deal with additional COVID surges over the last year, we never took our eye off the ball when it came to safety,” Phoebe CEO Joe Austin said. “As part of our journey to become a high reliability organization, we are strengthening a culture built on ensuring patient safety is our top priority every day.
"This year, every member of the Phoebe Family is undergoing HRO training to learn how he or she can implement, execute and sustain our safety-first principles, and we know our patients and their families will benefit from that ongoing commitment to safety."
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the work force and leadership of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care work force to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
To see PPMH’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
