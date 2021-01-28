ALBANY -- The Phoebe Putney Health System has honored two doctors and a physician assistant for their roles in caring for patients in southwest Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health system on Thursday announced that Drs. James “Eddie” Black and Kristin Collier will share the 2020 Phoebe Physician of the Year Award. Dan West was named Advanced Practice Provider of the Year.
“I cannot think of two more deserving physicians,” Phoebe Physicians CEO Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal said. “Dr. Black and Dr. Collier are southwest Georgia natives whose commitment to and compassion for the people of their respective communities are unparalleled. They certainly represent all that we want our physicians to strive to be. I thank them for their service and congratulate them on earning this honor.”
Black, director for emergency medical services at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, has been on the front lines of the pandemic from the start, leading the team in the main emergency center. During that time the staff has treated an “overwhelming” number of patients, according to the hospital.
He has often been the face of the health system at regular novel coronavirus news conferences with other medical and elected officials since the pandemic struck the community in March 2020. Black also has spoken at community town hall meetings and been interviewed by national and international news outlets.
During the first peak of the pandemic in the spring, Dougherty County and southwest Georgia as a whole had some of the highest levels of the virus in the world.
Black has served on Phoebe’s Incident Command Center staff in guiding the system in treating patients through the crisis.
“I love Albany, and while it has been painful to see our community, and all of southwest Georgia, deal with the awful impacts of this virus, I am proud of the resilience we have shown," Black said. "I consider it a privilege to work alongside our great emergency room team, and I am honored to represent them in accepting this award."
Black received a number of nominations for the award from his fellow staff members.
“His ongoing willingness to lead and educate those around him and the community, all while maintaining such an upbeat attitude, is amazing,” wrote one of those who recommended Black for the award.
Collier, a general surgeon and medical director for outpatient practices at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, was recognized for, among other accomplishments, providing electronic tablet devices for patients to use after visitation was suspended at the hospital to help prevent the spread of the virus. The physician also volunteered to take the devices into patients’ rooms in order to connect them with loved ones during this period of isolation.
“During the beginning of the COVID crisis, she allowed her breast cancer patients to see her at times that were not her regular office hours,” one fellow staff member wrote of Collier in nominating her for the award. “This way they could avoid contact with other patients. She would personally remove their drains and check their wounds.”
Another wrote that Collier, “is the prime example of what a doctor needs to be. Phoebe Sumter is extremely lucky to have this physician on their campus.”
Collier said she was humbled by the recognition.
“Americus is an amazing place to live and raise a family, and Phoebe Sumter is a great place to work,” she said. “I know I’m fortunate to be so connected to the community where I work and to serve people I care so much about.”
Co-workers also praised West’s contributions during the difficult time. Among his efforts during the year was working with the team seeking to earn a state designation as a Level II trauma center.
“Every time a general trauma patient comes to the OR (operating room), Dan is there first, briefing everyone and making sure that patient gets the best care,” wrote one of those who nominated West. “He goes out of his way to do the right thing every time.”
A doctor praised West for his impact in caring for the sickest patients and his availability in assisting surgeons around the clock when needed.
As has been the case for many events for nearly an entire year, the pandemic caused the cancellation of a traditional awards banquet. Instead, hospital administrators surprised the winners in their respective departments with the awards and cookies for themselves and their co-workers.
“It’s so important for us to recognize true excellence,” Lakhanpal said. “I am grateful for the outstanding service the Phoebe Physicians team has provided southwest Georgia over this last difficult year, and I know they all deserve an award. Eddie, Kristin and Dan truly are among the best of the best, and they represent our entire Phoebe Family exceedingly well.”
