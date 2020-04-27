ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has seen the number of new coronavirus decline since earlier in the month, but the hospital is still recording an average of one positive test result each hour.
“Over the last week, we received an average of one positive COVID-19 test result every hour of every day,” Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner said in a Monday coronavirus update. “That proves the virus is still spreading in our community.
“We’re glad that the number is significantly lower than the average of five hourly positive results we were receiving four weeks ago, but the current numbers show COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon.”
As of Monday, the number of Dougherty County COVID-19 residents who have died remained at 110, the same number as was reported on Friday.
However, two additional patients died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and two at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center over the weekend.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler’s total includes county residents who died at Phoebe, at residences and in other counties. Phoebe’s numbers include those who have died at its facilities.
Through Monday, there had been 75 corona-positive deaths at Phoebe facilities in Albany and 21 in Americus. Through the seven weeks of the crisis, the health system reported on Monday a total of 2,258 positive test results and 4,497 negative test results.
On Monday, there were 80 COVID-19 patients at Phoebe in Albany, 22 in Americus and none at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.
Over the weekend the hospital received 169 test results, 37 of which were positive and 128 negative, Phoebe reported. An additional 52 patients were awaiting test results.
“We want the public to understand, while the situation is improving, we are still treating patients who are critically ill because of COVID-19, and, unfortunately, deaths continue to occur,” Steiner said. “Folks in southwest Georgia need to continue to take the threat from COVID-19 seriously.”
