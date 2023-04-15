Phoebe to provide 100 free breast exams

During the month of May, in recognition of Mother’s Day and overall women’s health, Phoebe will offer 100 free 3-D mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured.

 File Photo

ALBANY – During the month of May, in recognition of Mother’s Day and overall women’s health, Phoebe will offer 100 free 3-D mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured for their annual screening at the Carlton Breast Health Center.

The 3-D procedure and experience are nearly identical to a routine mammogram, except the tomosynthesis machine moves around the breast versus staying still with a regular mammogram. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are taken at different angles. The 3-D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and describe individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags