ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s work toward gaining an enhanced trauma designation is nearly ready to take off -- in a very literal sense -- with work on a helipad nearing completion while staff prepares to make an official application by the end of the year.
The steps taken laying the groundwork for Level 2 trauma designation will enhance Phoebe’s capabilities in the interim.
Hospital staff, led by Dr. Leon Dent, is working to improve the facility’s ability to transport and evaluate patients for treatment or transfer to another medical facility, such as the Augusta burn center for severe burn cases. The hospital currently picks up patients by ambulance from helicopters that land in a nearby field. The new helipad is under construction on the roof of Medical Tower 1.
“One of the things EMS has told us is the helipad will improve our ability to treat patients,” said Dent, a surgeon who serves as trauma director.
Phoebe treats trauma patients, such as victims in car crashes, in Dougherty County and surrounding counties, and critically injured patients often are brought in by an air service. The idea is to make sure that the most critically injured patients receive care within the “golden hour,” said Brandi Fitzgerald, trauma program manager.
“You have an hour from the time (a patient arrives) to identify injuries and provide the proper care,” she said. If that guideline is met, “mortality rates decrease significantly.
“What this (designation) is going to do is allow us to (partner) better with other facilities if a patient needs a higher level of care” of a patient transfer either to or from Phoebe.
Phoebe’s Board of Directors approved launching the process of seeking Level 2 status in early 2019. Hiring Dent, Fitzgerald, Darlene Vaughan, the assistant vice president of emergency services, and registrar Donna Pollock were the first steps. Additional staff will be hired as the process continues, Dent said.
Less visible than the crane that topped the building last week during construction is such work as surveys for patients treated in the emergency room and their families.
Data collection began in September and will continue for a year from that time. Once that step is completed, the hospital can seek Level 2 designation from the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.
Another step in the process is a gap analysis “to determine where we need to go,” Dent said. Phoebe’s main coverage area is 27 counties with a total population of about 500,000.
In the future a new emergency room area is in the plans.
“Phoebe has done trauma for years,” Vaughan said. “To be a center of excellence for trauma Level 2 is what we’re going for.”
The effort is not one designed to make money, Dent said, but something the hospital board desires to provide better service.
