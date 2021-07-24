Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Evleyn Olenick and Jane Gray of the hospital system's Revenue Cycle & Organizational Improvement team, thank volunteers for their service at the mass vaccination site during a drive-thru event at Chehaw Park Thursday.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 2
Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner hands out goodies to a volunteer from the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at an event at Chehaw Park Thursday..
Special Photo: Phoebe
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Evleyn Olenick and Jane Gray of the hospital system's Revenue Cycle & Organizational Improvement team, thank volunteers for their service at the mass vaccination site during a drive-thru event at Chehaw Park Thursday.
ALBANY – From parking lot attendants to inoculators, volunteers made the Phoebe Putney Health System’s COVID-19 mass vaccination efforts a huge success, officials with the system said. So Phoebe hosted an event Thursday evening at Chehaw to thank the workers and volunteers who staffed the hospital’s mass vaccination site in Albany. Out of concern over rising COVID-19 cases, the celebration was turned into a drive-through event.
All those who helped with the vaccination effort were invited to attend. They stopped at various stations, where they were greeted and thanked by Phoebe leaders and given gifts and sweet treats as tokens of Phoebe’s appreciation.
“Phoebe organized and implemented one of the most efficient, effective and successful COVID-19 mass vaccination efforts in the state of Georgia,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System's president and CEO, said in a news release. “We administered around 38,000 vaccines at our main site in Albany, protecting thousands of people against this deadly virus. There’s no way we could have done that without our community’s help. Nearly 1,400 dedicated community servants gave their time and energy to this vital project, and we have no doubt that their work saved lives.
"We appreciate their service, and, more importantly, the folks we were able to vaccinate appreciate their service."
Officials with and employees of the city of Albany, Dougherty County, Dougherty County EMS and the Department of Public Health were especially helpful, providing employees to assist at the vaccination center, Phoebe officials said.
Phoebe opened the vaccination site on its main hospital campus on Dec. 17, 2020. In January, it was expanded and moved to Healthworks, Phoebe’s employee wellness center. The site was open there through May 20. Phoebe also operated mass sites in Americus and Sylvester. The health system has since transitioned COVID-19 vaccinations to clinics.
COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to anyone 12 and older. Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at the Phoebe clinic nearest you by calling 229-312-MYMD. Organizations can request one of Phoebe’s mobile wellness units to provide onsite vaccinations at www.phoebehealth.com/mobile-wellness.
Stacker compiled a list of 25 songs inspired by movies, drawing from lyrics, magazine and newspaper articles, fan sites, album liner notes, historical accounts, social media, and film archives. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.