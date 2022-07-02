Phoebe sees COVID hospitalizations nearly triple in a week

ALBANY – While it may be vacation time for people during the summer, it appears viruses are on the job year around, as health officials report seeing an increase in COVID infections that caused a significant bump in hospitalizations.
And there are some lingering influenza cases as well.
On Friday, 27 patients were hospitalized at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and an additional six in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. That’s up from 13 the previous Friday.
“It’s going up by onesies and twosies,” Dr. James Black, director of emergency medicine in Albany, said. “It’s incrementally going up, so we’re very mindful.”
The uptick has been going on for some time, but it has not been as obvious due to the relatively low number of hospitalizations and low number of people who are getting seriously ill.
During the last area COVID task force call on June 9, the rate of spread was at 11%, above the 5% threshold when the disease is considered to be relatively under control, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.
During that call, Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest Health District director, told participants that the numbers do not reflect the true infection rate because many people are now using home tests, Dorough said. Many individuals who have a positive home test likely self-isolate and do not get a confirmation test, so those infections are not included in those gathered by the city of Albany.
For Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard, the impact was more personal. A few days after returning from a family reunion in Florida, he learned that three people who were there tested positive for the coronavirus. His test was negative, however.
Black said he believes some of the increase in infections likely is due to the gatherings during the Memorial Day weekend, which raises the concern of how the long 4th of July celebrations and associated travel will impact numbers.
The hospital is seeing positive cases for primary cases, where patients with symptoms come in for testing, as well as secondary cases, those identified when a patient comes in for another medical issue such as an orthopedic visit and tests positive.
“There’s a fair amount of concern, especially approaching the holiday weekend,” Black said. “We’re just mindful of it. I don’t want to be someone who invokes fear, but the numbers are going up. This is the first big holiday that comes when kids are out of school.
“Again, seeing an uptick ahead of the holiday gives an added level of concern that we could see an increase in the numbers of infection. We’ve been watching the trend.”
In recent weeks, patients who test positive may exhibit symptoms such as shortness of breath, but in some cases that is not the case.
“We’re seeing a lot of people who have little or no symptoms,” Black said. “I think the availability of home testing has allowed people the luxury to be tested at home, but not everybody who tests positive comes in for treatment.”
With the increase occurring during the summer, the medical community is watching and noting how this could affect numbers during the fall and winter when people are congregating indoors more than is the case during the warm months.
Some of those who are infected are still getting seriously ill.
Unfortunately, Black said, COVID appears to be here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.
“We’re always concerned about how the disease changes and how we change,” he said. “I think people are somewhat wanting to relax their approach to protection. People are still getting infected and getting ill. If I was being realistic, I would say this is something that’s going to be around.
“It’s still prevalent. It still kills thousands of people a year.”
During the course of the pandemic, doctors also have observed “long-COVID,” that can cause long-term effects, including shortness of breath and heart problems.
It’s not always possible to conclude that COVID is the cause, but Black noted that those who exhibit long-term effects include college athletes in the prime of health who had no underlying health conditions at the time they were infected.
To decrease the chance of infection, or for someone unknowingly infected to pass the disease along to others, Black said the same recommendations still hold true: practice social distancing, hand-washing and wear a mask.
Black, who was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at the time of the phone interview, traveling for business, said he was one of very few who were wearing a mask while traveling.
“Influenza is still out there, too,” he said. “There’s a good reason for us to recommend and maintain the good health practices.”
