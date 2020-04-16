ALBANY -- While the number of new COVID-19 cases seems to have peaked for the Phoebe Putney Health System, the number of Wednesday deaths matched the highest daily total since the coronavirus crisis began.
Phoebe reported on Thursday that nine patients had died in Albany over the previous 24 hours.
Mitchell County also has seen a sharp increase in the number of deaths, with the 20 fatalities of residents who tested positive for the coronavirus the sixth-highest total in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The number of Lee County deaths has remained at 15 for more than a week.
Of Georgia residents who have tested positive for the virus, 3.75 percent have died.
Fourteen Sumter County residents and 12 Terrell County residents who tested positive for the coronavirus have died during the crisis.
Dougherty County has the highest number of deaths -- 86 -- of any county in the state.
Three residents died over the previous 24 hours, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. Two of those were nursing home residents.
Over the last five weeks, there have been 64 deaths at Phoebe in Albany and 12 deaths at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Phoebe’s numbers include those from other counties who died at the two hospitals, some of whom were from counties other than Dougherty, while Fowler’s are a total of Dougherty County residents, some of whom died at a residence or another county and thus were not counted in the hospital's figures.
“While the number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing has plateaued for now, most of the COVID patients coming into our emergency room are critically ill,” Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said Thursday. “Unfortunately, today, we are reporting an additional nine deaths of COVID-positive patients. That equals the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day since this public health emergency began."
On Wednesday, Phoebe reported that there were 62 COVID patients in its intensive care facilities on mechanical ventilators to assist their breathing. Through that time, 77 percent of patients who had been placed on ventilators had died.
“COVID-19 is a vicious illness that continues to claim the lives in our community, and we must all take the threat seriously,” Steiner said. “I remain extremely proud of the compassion and commitment with which the Phoebe Family is caring for our community and appreciative of the support our team is getting.”
As of Thursday, a total of 1,963 people had tested positive for the coronavirus at Phoebe facilities, and another 3,476 had tested negative. There were 129 patients hospitalized for treatment in Albany, 23 in Americus and two at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester.
Phoebe had received 212 test results over the previous 24 hours. Of those, results were positive for 79 patients and negative for 133 of those tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.