Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner, right, and Southern Regional Technical College Jim Glass sign an agreement that will help the college train more nurses in the region.

ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System and Southern Regional Technical College have formalized a partnership aimed at addressing the region’s critical nursing shortage by boosting the number of nursing students at the college and opening new training opportunities for those students at Phoebe.

“Georgia is well below the national average of nurses per capita, and we need bold action to solve that problem,” Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said. “I was proud to serve on the Governor’s Healthcare Workforce Development Commission, and I appreciate how vigorously Gov. Kemp and leaders throughout the state are working to address the issue.

