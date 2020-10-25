AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO Brandi Lunneborg and the PSMC Auxiliary were recognized last week by the Georgia Hospital Association’s Council on Volunteers. Lunneborg was awarded the CEO of the Year award, and the Auxiliary received the Community of Conscience Outreach Award for Small Hospitals.
“Being nominated as the Georgia Healthcare Council on Volunteer Services CEO of the Year by the Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary was such a lovely surprise and a true honor," Lunneborg said. "Our Volunteer Auxilians are an integral part of the team at our hospital, and I enjoy supporting them to provide caring service every day through their work and fundraising efforts. To be recognized by them is very special – they are true servant leaders in our community and that is what I aspire to be, so I am very honored and humbled by their recommendation and support."
Lunneborg was nominated for the award by members of the auxiliary for her dedication and service to the region -- ensuring citizens have access to high-quality health care. With small rural hospitals having to close their doors, Lunneborg said she saw the need for community-based health care and successfully opened community clinics in Ellaville, Buena Vista and Montezuma. She continues to focus on community health programs, such as men’s and women’s health fairs as well as behavioral health.
“Since coming to Americus, Brandi has made great strides to get our hospital more involved in the community," PSMC Auxiliary President Frances Bass wrote. "She is a strong supporter of the volunteers and never hesitates to tell us how much we are appreciated. It is the personal interaction that endears our CEO, Brandi Lunneborg, to us and makes us feel she is a worthy candidate for CEO of the Year.”
The PSMC Auxiliary was honored by GHA for its Friends Against Cancer project. Friends Against Cancer, which is made up of hospital staff and volunteers, works side-by-side with the Oncology Clinic to provide additional support to cancer patients in the area. The group helps cover the cost of meals, transportation to and from treatment, and installed an automatic door at the clinic to make it easier for patients to enter.
In addition, the Auxiliary surprised Marcus Johnson, director of community relations and patient experience, with a special recognition for his role as the auxilian liaison.
Photo Captions:
(Picture 1) All of the award winners gather for a group shot after award ceremony.
(Picture 2) Brandi Lunneborg, center, poses with members of the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Auxiliary and Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO.
(Picture 3) Marcus Johnson is awarded special recognition for his role as auxilian liaison.
