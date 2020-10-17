AMERICUS – The Phoebe Sumter Foundation has announced that its Sumter Pink Walk will return this year as a virtual event on Oct. 24. The Sumter Pink Walk raises money for local cancer patients.
“Even though this year’s Sumter Pink Walk will look a little different, our mission is still the same – to raise money for local cancer patients,” Phoebe Sumter Foundation Director Katherine Council said in a news release. “While we would love to be walk together in person, the health and safety of our community is more important. Cancer didn’t stop just because of COVID-19. This is still a great opportunity to raise awareness about breast cancer and support our local cancer patients.”
Participants are encouraged to join the walk from their neighborhood, a park, a favorite trail or even on a treadmill on Oct. 24. Registration is $35 per person until the day of the event. Each registrant will receive a Sumter Pink Walk T-shirt and mask, and a goodie bag with refreshments and coupons to local restaurants. To register go to phoebehealth.com/sumterpink.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. For 2020, The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 276,480 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 48,530 new cases of carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and that nearly 42,170 people will lose their battle with the disease.
Sponsors for this year’s Sumter Pink Walk are Citizen’s Bank, the Fennessy Family, Dr. Louis A. Riccardi and Dr. N. Alexandra Riccardi, Whaley Realty, Pat’s Place, Roman Oven, Synovus, T31, Americus Main Street, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Russ Childer’s Agency, Junior Service League and Aramark.
