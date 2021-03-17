AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center recently received a community garden mini-grant from Georgia’s Department of Health SNAP-Ed program. The mini-grant will strengthen and enhance the new Healthy Sumter Community Garden at Brookdale Park.
“We are grateful for this grant and the financial support of our community garden,” Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO Brandi Lunneborg said in a news release. “The Healthy Sumter Community Garden will provide fresh produce to people who otherwise might not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables. The project really brings the community together and encourages people to eat healthier. The SNAP-Ed grant brings the Department of Health into our partnership to help provide education on healthy eating and ensure the benefits of better nutrition reach those who need it most.”
Many Sumter County residents live in what are known as food deserts – geographic areas with limited access to affordable, healthy whole foods like fruits and vegetables. Good nutrition is an important part of living a healthy lifestyle.
The Healthy Sumter Community Garden is the organization’s largest healthy eating project, which is a partnership between Phoebe Sumter, the city of Americus and Flint River Fresh. The garden is an urban teaching mini-farm to engage the community and provide year-round produce to those in need. For information about the garden, to volunteer or for healthy lifestyle tips, visit healthysumter.com.
