AMERICUS – Dr. Kristin Collier, general surgeon at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, put a call out last week on her personal Facebook page for donations of 20 tablets that COVID-19 patients could use to communicate with family while in isolation at the hospital. This week, Collier accepted 20 brand new tablets donated by John and Debra Goodall, owners of Transcending Enterprises.
“The thing that bothers me most about all of this is the isolation and loneliness these patients must be feeling right now," Collier said. "There are no visitors, and some of our patients are using older phones which do not have videoing capabilities. The face-to-face contact makes a huge difference in the life of these patients and families.”
Collier said that after posting her request, she immediately received a message from Allison, daughter of John and Debra Goodall, about their desire to help.
“By Saturday morning at 10 a.m., Allison had gone to Walmart and bought every tablet they had left on the shelf here in Americus,” Collier said.
Individuals and other companies in the community have also donated tablets to Phoebe Sumter – bringing the total number of donated devices to 38. The devices will not only be used by COVID-19 patients but also other patients who are in the hospital without a way to video conference with family during the no visitation restrictions.
Phoebe Sumter is still accepting new or gently used smartphones, iPads and tablets. The devices can be dropped at Phoebe Sumter Surgery Center, 120 U.S. Highway 280 in Americus.
