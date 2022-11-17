ALBANY – The Phoebe Putney Health System will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On Jan. 2, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled “Lifting Each Other Up” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country – including Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami – alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.
“Signing a vial that will contain a rose featured on the Donate Life Rose Parade float has become an important tradition for our hospital, and I am pleased to help continue it,” Angerami said. “Our partnership with LifeLink of Georgia to encourage and facilitate organ and tissue donation truly does save lives. Being a small part of such a high-profile effort to promote the importance and impact of organ and tissue donations is an exciting opportunity."
Since its debut on New Year’s Day 2004, the Donate Life Rose Parade float is the world’s most visible campaign to inspire people to become organ and tissue donors. In addition to the 40 million viewers who watch the Rose Parade on television and along the parade round, hundreds of events are held around the country to complete the “floragraphs” (floral portraits) of donors that adorn the float.
The 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float celebrates the power of organ, eye and tissue donations. A spectacular Chinese street dragon will be the centerpiece of the float. In the Chinese culture, dragons symbolize great power, good luck and strength. The colorful dragon will wind through flowering trees, lanterns and fans and will be emblazoned with 44 memorial floragraphs, representing those who have given the gift of life.
The dragon will be supported on poles by living donors and surrounded by recipients whose lives have been transformed, thanks to those who said “yes” to organ, eye and tissue donation.
Nationwide, more than 1 million people need organ, eye and tissue transplants each year. Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age or medical history, and a single donor can save or improve the lives of nearly 75 people.
Visit www.donatelifegeorgia.org to register a donation decision. Interested persons also may register when obtaining or renewing a driver's license or state identification card at the Georgia Department of Driver Services or when obtaining a hunting or fishing license through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.