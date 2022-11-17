ALBANY – The Phoebe Putney Health System will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On Jan. 2, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled “Lifting Each Other Up” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country – including Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami – alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.

“Signing a vial that will contain a rose featured on the Donate Life Rose Parade float has become an important tradition for our hospital, and I am pleased to help continue it,” Angerami said. “Our partnership with LifeLink of Georgia to encourage and facilitate organ and tissue donation truly does save lives. Being a small part of such a high-profile effort to promote the importance and impact of organ and tissue donations is an exciting opportunity."

Recommended for you

Tags

More News