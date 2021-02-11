ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross to host its February Blood Drive at the Albany Mall, near the Old Navy storefront, on Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“There is always a need for blood, so I urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients have a supply ready and waiting before an emergency occurs," Lisa Jones, Phoebe's laboratory director, said in a news release. "There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life."
The community is encouraged to participate to help maintain local blood and plasma supplies, which are crucial this time of the year and aid in the fight against COVID-19. The American Red Cross is following CDC guidelines and taking extra steps to ensure donors’ safety. In addition, all blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and results will be available through the American Red Cross.
As a special "thank you," donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card from the American Red Cross.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors, according to the Red Cross. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished.
Individuals interested in donating blood can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Donors also can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
