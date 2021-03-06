ALBANY -- The arrival of spring in a couple of weeks looks to bring an even greater sense of renewal than usual with the hope that the worst of a yearlong pandemic may be fading.
Longer days and more clement weather will open up outdoor activities and the emergence for many from stuffy indoor spaces.
This comes as the number of new cases of COVID-19, which emerged in March 2020 in the region, continue to fall and local hospitals are dealing with a more manageable caseload of patients. As of Friday, there were 35 patients hospitalized for treatment of the deadly disease at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and an additional 10 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Of those hospitalized in Albany, 17 were in intensive care units at the main hospital on Jefferson Street or at the Phoebe North unit on Palmyra Road, Dr. Kathy Hudson, Phoebe's chief medical officer in Albany, said.
Some of those who were being treated required assistance with breathing through oxygen and about 10 required respirators, reminding residents that the disease still can have severe outcomes.
“It is so debilitating for some,” Hudson said. “People get extremely weak and need physical therapy. We can’t say in the medical world what the long-term impacts are going to be from COVID.”
While the number of deaths are down and less people require hospitalization, the pandemic continues to be a serious illness.
“The patients that are still in the hospital are anywhere from what we call severe to very severe,” Hudson said. “We have some who are critically ill.”
Phoebe’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus came on March 10, 2020, so this week marks a milestone for the health system, which will hold a public commemoration on that day. Since that time, more than 270 Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the virus have died. Thirty-nine county residents died in the first month, followed by the worst month for fatalities with 86 in April.
After the number of monthly deaths declined for the most part during the remainder of 2020, there was another spike that swamped hospitals following the holiday season in the fall and winter. There were 14 deaths of Dougherty County residents in December and 41 in January, the second-highest since the pandemic began.
The number hospitalized at Phoebe remained about the same after a sharp decrease following the post-holiday spike.
“Our numbers are virtually where they were a week ago, but it’s a definite improvement from the week before (that),” Hudson said.
Another hopeful sign is that more and more people are getting vaccinated. There are now three vaccines approved for emergency use, and a number of locations in Albany and throughout southwest Georgia where medical professionals are giving shots.
Starting Monday, the pool of those eligible for vaccines will widen to include educators, individuals with developmental disabilities and parents of children with complex medical conditions. However, it will still be several months before the shots are universally available and the population can reach what medical professionals term “herd immunity” -- the point at which enough people within the population are immunized so that the virus begins to fizzle out due to not being able to infect new hosts.
Hudson also was confident that new treatments will be developed, an effort that scientists worldwide are working on. So far,the hospital is using antibody therapy, which seems to provide some benefits in preventing patients from becoming severely ill.
After a year of battling the disease and dealing with sick patients and death, Hudson said the staff at the hospital is holding up “very well” and that nurses and others who care for patients are doing what they are trained to do.
On Wednesday, Phoebe will commemorate the anniversary to remember those who lost their lives and to honor survivors and health care workers.
“We never expected we would experience the challenges we have faced over the last year or that we would still be caring for dozens of COVID-19 patients each day; yet, the Phoebe family remains undaunted and truly committed to guiding our communities through this ongoing crisis,” Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said. “We are planning several events, including one which we encourage the public to attend. We’re inviting people to drive through our hospital campuses Wednesday night to highlight our region’s strength and unity and to show support for our patients and staff.”
Driveways will be lined with luminaries, and a special light show is planned at Phoebe Main in Albany.
“We encourage people to make signs of support, decorate their vehicles and drive through our campuses with their flashers on as we come together on this solemn anniversary,” Steiner said.
Phoebe’s Day of Remembrance community drive-through luminary event will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at all hospital campuses. Participants are encouraged to follow these directions:
Albany: Enter the Phoebe main campus from Jefferson Street and proceed to the West Second Avenue exit. Groups wanting to watch the laser light show may park briefly in the main parking lot before also exiting onto West Second Avenue. Participants are encouraged to turn right onto West Second, then right onto North Monroe Street, which will take them to the main entrance of Phoebe North. They can exit the Phoebe North campus from 13th Avenue to the right or 14th Avenue to the left.
Americus: Enter the Phoebe Sumter campus from Highway 19 and exit onto Highway 280.
Sylvester: Arriving from Sylvester on South Isabella Street, enter the Phoebe Worth campus via the second driveway on the south side of the property and exit through the first driveway on the north side of the property.
