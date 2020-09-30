ALBANY – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Carlton Breast Health Center will offer 200 free 3-D mammograms in October to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.
“We are excited to be able to once again offer this opportunity to women in our community who otherwise might not get screened,” Carlton Breast Health Center Manager Linda Whitten said in a news release. “Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, which is why mammograms are vital to early breast cancer detection and successful treatment.”
The free 3-D mammograms will be provided to the first 200 eligible women who make appointments at the Carlton Breast Health Center. To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:
— not had a mammogram in the last 12 months;
— age 40 or older;
— not experiencing any breast problems (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately);
— uninsured;
— not pregnant;
— live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner, Worth;
— must have a referring physician.
Carlton Breast Health Center began using 3-D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) in November 2015. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are acquired at different angles. The 3-D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue.
Tomosynthesis technology has a 40 percent higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2-D mammography alone and provides up to a 40 percent reduction in false positive recalls. The system also offers exceptionally sharp images and ergonomic design for patient comfort.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 276,480 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed and that nearly 42,170 people will lose their battle with the disease in 2020. The Carlton Breast Health Center urges women to remember breast cancer screenings are an important part of personal health.
To schedule an appointment, call the Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for the free mammograms began Wednesday.
