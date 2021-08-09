ALBANY -- After seeing what hospital system officials called a "staggering spike" locally in the number of COVID-19 patients cared for at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities, those officials announced that, effective Oct. 4, any Phoebe employees who are not fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 must report each week for testing to confirm they are not infected with the coronavirus.
“Our leadership team did not come to this decision lightly," Phoebe Health System CEO/President Scott Steiner said. "It is our responsibility to put safety first and do all we can to protect our patients, visitors and staff, and if we are to live up to that responsibility, that means requiring employee vaccinations."
Steiner said Monday morning that requiring employee testing may eventually serve as a precursor to required vaccinations, depending on the outcome of efforts to gain FDA approval of the vaccines currently being administered to fight the pandemic. The vaccines in use now have only "emergency authorization" by the FDA.
"We'll reassess our policy after that comes down," Steiner said. "We expect that to happen in the next three or four weeks."
Many health care facilities across the state and nation are now making COVID vaccinations a condition of continued employment.
The policy change announcement at Phoebe comes as a fourth major wave of COVID-19 cases rages across southwest Georgia.
“COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in communities throughout our region and among our employees, especially in those who have not been vaccinated," Steiner said. "While around 56% of our Phoebe Family have already done their part and have been fully vaccinated, too many of our team members remain unvaccinated. We must increase our vaccination rate quickly to protect our patients, employees and anyone else entering our health care facilities."
The health system CEO said Phoebe facilities were treating 126 patients on Monday, 105 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and 21 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. Of those patients, Steiner said, 85 percent are unvaccinated.
Steiner said there had been no immediate feedback to the system's announcement that it would require vaccines or weekly testing.
"I spent four hours walking every inch of our facilities at Phoebe and Phoebe North this weekend," he said. "Not one person said anything to me about the policy being unfair. I've heard of postings where people are saying, 'Hold your ground ...' 'They can't make you do that ...' but it's mostly from former Phoebe employees."
Dozens of leading national medical organizations representing millions of health care professionals – including the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, National Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians and American Nurses Association – support a vaccination requirement for all health workers.
"I think people have come to realize that it's become imperative that we do something," Steiner said.
Phoebe Health System's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dianna Grant, said the system will hold meetings to specifically address employees' concerns.
"We know some of our team members are reluctant to get their COVID-19 vaccine, but the truth is the vaccines are safe and effective,” Grant said. “While no vaccine prevents 100% of infections, the COVID-19 vaccines do a very good job of preventing infection and are shown to protect against serious illness and death. The research also shows significant side effects are extremely rare.
"Over the coming weeks, we will host town hall meetings with employees to answer their questions and address their concerns as we encourage them to get vaccinated."
Phoebe employees are already required to receive other vaccinations, including an annual flu shot, Grant said.
“Vaccines are nothing new for health care workers," Grant said. "For many years, it has been standard procedure for hospitals to immunize their workers against the flu every year and to ensure they have been vaccinated against other illnesses such as hepatitis and chickenpox. It’s how we have always protected workers and patients, and the COVID-19 vaccine is just another added layer of protection."
Because of the recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, Phoebe has updated its visitation policy. Visitation in patient rooms, emergency centers and surgical/outpatient areas will be limited to one visitor per patient.
“Family members and loved ones play a vital role in the care and recovery of our patients, and – if at all possible – we want to continue to allow visitation at some level. With the current COVID-19 surge, however, we must limit the number of visitors in our facilities and ensure they remain masked at all times,” Grant said.
If social distancing cannot be ensured in the main emergency center lobby during peak hours, visitors may have to wait outside temporarily. Phoebe is installing a covered outdoor area where visitors can safely wait and receive updates from staff.
Phoebe also has installed a new Fast Pass check-in process for visitors at its hospitals. The system provides a more secure check-in process and real-time updates on how many people are in the facilities. The system also will allow Phoebe to maintain a database of visitors should they need to be contacted regarding potential exposures.
