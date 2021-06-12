ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System has announced that it has updated its pre-procedural COVID-19 testing policy.
Patients who are fully vaccinated may no longer be required to have a COVID-19 test before certain outpatient procedures, including surgery, endoscopy, vascular lab, outpatient respiratory therapy, cath lab, imaging and sleep.
“Safety continues to be our top priority," Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said in a Phoebe news release. "With COVID-19 cases dramatically declining in our region and with growing evidence from the CDC that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection, we felt comfortable making this change to our outpatient procedure policy."
The policy change went into effect on Friday.
Patients will continue to be screened for symptoms or exposure prior to procedure. Patients with symptoms or known COVID-19 exposure 14 days prior to scheduled procedure will require a COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, regardless of vaccination status, Phoebe will still require a COVID-19 test for all admitted patients.
“The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective," Grant said. "As more of the population gets vaccinated, we can begin to return to some of our normal practices – such as this. We hope updating this policy will remove any barriers and discomfort fully vaccinated patients might have had moving forward with an outpatient procedure. It is important patients get the care they need, when they need it."
COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Phoebe primary care clinics, urgent care clinics and its community care clinic. Vaccination appointments at any Phoebe location can be scheduled by calling (229) 312-MYMD (6963).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.