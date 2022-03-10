ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System is aware of an uptick in phone calls to southwest Georgians from scammers posing as representatives from Phoebe. The callers ask for payment information for supposed outstanding medical bills or try to direct the call recipient to a website where they will be asked to enter personal information.
While the calls may appear to come from a Phoebe number, they are not originating from Phoebe or any entity associated with Phoebe Putney Health System.
Phoebe does make phone calls to patients who have outstanding balances on their medical bills. Here are some tips to help patients make sure they are receiving a legitimate call from Phoebe:
-- If a Phoebe agent calls regarding an outstanding account balance, they will refer to a specific amount and ask for a preferred method of payment, not a credit card number;
-- If you have any doubts, the agent will be able to verify the date of service and what type of services were provided;
-- If still unsure, ask for the agent’s name and let them know you will call them back at the Phoebe Customer Service phone number to make a payment. You can reach that department at (229) 312-4256 or (833) 783-9318.
You can also make a payment on Phoebe’s secure online patient portal at phoebepatient.com.
