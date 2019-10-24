ALBANY — The annual women's health fair conducted by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is taking place on Saturday.
It is set for 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the student center of Albany State University West Campus, at 2400 Gillionville Road.
The theme is "Take Charge, Rule Your Health," it will feature free health screenings for diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure as well as flu shots, Zumba and door prizes.
Back for the health fair is the cooking demonstrations. Sheff Shell, of Sylvester Village Community Garden, will share her "stir-fry" revolution. Chef Laura, of The Italian Wooden Spoon, will share her secrets for a healthy Italian meal.
Dr. Adam Jones, of Radiation Oncology Associates, will be talking about Lung Watch and vaping. The other speaker is Ursula Mathis-Dennis, quality director at Phoebe Cancer Center, who is speaking on resilience over cancer.
"We want to touch on all areas of impacting your health," Mathis-Dennis said.
Resources are expected to be on hand from vendors on how individuals can protect their health, and there will be giveaways. For the screenings, which will run until 11 a.m., fasting after midnight is preferred.
"It gets higher and higher every year," Mathis-Dennis said of the health fair's turnout. "We are expecting a good turnout."
Debra Knight, lung nurse navigator for Phoebe Putney Health System, is expected to share her story at the health fair on how genetics testing impacted her life.
Knight's sister passed away in 2015 after her second cancer battle, the latter of which she was diagnosed with at age 48.
"She had the genetic testing, but not the full spectrum of it," she said.
Another sister was diagnosed with breast cancer last year at age 43, who tested positive for BRCA 2. Knight underwent a genetic screening, and also tested positive for BRCA 2.
Knight said that if the presence of BRCA 2 had been known about in the sister who passed away, her other sister would have been able to make an informed decision before her diagnosis.
Since Knight did have the benefit of knowledge, she made a choice.
"I choose to have a double mastectomy and reconstruction," she said. "I think everyone needs genetic testing. Not everyone qualifies, but they need it."
Knight said she wants people to come away from hearing her story not being afraid to do the testing if they meet the criteria. Knowledge is power, she said, and the knowledge she has now changed her life's trajectory.
"To me knowing about it could (help you to) take control of your life," she said.
The BRCA 2 gene mutation is connected to several cancers including, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and melanoma.