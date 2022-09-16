Phoebe work on residential nursing center can move forward, Dougherty Superior Court judge rules

Equipment moved last weekend onto the site where a nurse training and residential facility across from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital got the OK to get back to work. Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw on Friday denied a challenge to a decision by the Albany City Commission overturning the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission, which had refused to sign off on the demolition of five structures, including a school building constructed in the 1920s.

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY – A Dougherty County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that demolition of five buildings that was temporarily halted a week ago can proceed, clearing the way for work to resume on a residential nursing education center.

Judge Victoria Darrisaw rejected the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission’s challenge seeking to halt the demolition, which was approved by the city of Albany. The judge stated in the ruling, issued Friday afternoon, that the commission did not have standing to file its appeal.

