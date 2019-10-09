SYLVESTER — Phoebe Worth Medical Center officials recently honored the hospital's latest DAISY and PRIDE award recipients.
The goal of these awards is to recognize excellence in the workplace by both nurses and non-nursing employees.
PRIDE award recipient Tiffany Eason is a certified nursing assistant in acute care who has been an employee of Phoebe since 2015. Hospital officials said Eason was nominated by her co-workers for her teamwork and patient care.
“There isn’t a day that goes by when Tiffany comes to work that she doesn’t give 150 percent," a nomination letter for Eason read. "She is extremely dependable, devoted and extremely patient, all while providing excellent patient care with a smile.”
The DAISY award was presented to licensed practical nurse Barbara Salaam, who works at Phoebe Worth Family Medicine and has been providing care to the Worth County community for more than 45 years. Salaam was nominated by her peers and patients for taking care of them during their primary care visits.
PRIDE stands for "Person Responding In Dedicated Excellence" and recognizes excellence in the workplace by non-nursing employees. The award is presented periodically throughout the year, and each winner is recognized at a special ceremony.
Patients, family, visitors, employees and volunteers are encouraged to nominate a Phoebe employee when they see a person responding in dedicated excellence.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, the honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The honoree is also be given a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.