ALBANY -- Remaining what Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner called "cautiously optimistic," Phoebe's front line workers had a reason to be optimistic going into the weekend.
The latest numbers released by Phoebe showed that on Friday, only 10 COVID patients were being treated at the health system's three primary hospital facilities: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and Phoebe Worth medical Center in Sylvester. All of the 10 patients being treated were at Phoebe in Albany.
Phoebe’s number of COVID-19 patients represents a decrease of 95% since the omicron surge peak in late January and a 33% decrease in the last week.
“Today, we are caring for only 10 COVID-19 patients in our health system," Steiner said. "We haven’t seen a number that low since early December before the omicron surge began, and we hope that number will continue to decline. The CDC recently highlighted additional studies that show booster shots are effective and are your best protection against serious illness from COVID. Though transmission is low now, an uptick could be around the corner, so we encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted."
As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
-- Total COVID-19 patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 10;
-- Total COVID-19 patients being treated at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 0;
-- Total COVID-19 patients being treated at Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients who have recovered: 4,284;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 457;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 124;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Worth: 1;
-- Total vaccines administered: 79,212.
Experts say an increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is likely due to an omicron subvariant that is becoming more prevalent, but they do not expect another large spike because the level of immunity is higher than ever now, due to vaccinations and the winter outbreak of the omicron variant.
“With wider availability of COVID-19 treatments, we are hopeful that – even if we do have another surge in cases – we will not see as many patients who need to be hospitalized," Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. "While antiviral pills are still only available at a limited number of pharmacies right now, we expect that to change in the near future. As soon as hospitals are eligible to receive the pills, we will procure a supply to help ensure COVID patients who need the medication are able to have quick and easy access."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals who have not been vaccinated – even those who have been treated for COVID – get vaccinated. Phoebe recommends and provides COVID vaccines 35 days after an individual receives the first dose of a COVID-19 antiviral pill.
Phoebe continues to offer monoclonal antibody therapy for certain patients, but there is currently little demand for that treatment because of lower case levels and greater supply of the antiviral pills.
