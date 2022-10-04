Jestine McClendon tried pickleball on Tuesday during a demonstration hosted by the Sowega Council on Aging, calling the sport a good way to get back into the swing of things after having rotator cuff surgery last year.
ALBANY – For Carolyn Fluellen, watching the pros pound tennis balls back and forth on the court has been a passion for years, and she can quickly rattle off a list of favorites.
“I love tennis,” she said. “I have my favorite players. I like Nadal, I like Coco (Gauff), I like Osaka, I like Serena and Venus. I like them all.”
But until Tuesday, the 76-year-old had never herself stepped on a court to play.
That changed when she took in a pickleball demonstration and got to swing a racket in a court set up inside the Sowega Council on Aging in Albany as part of Active Aging Week. The week features traditional activities including morning walks, and some new wrinkles like pickleball.
“I want to be more active,” Fluellen said. “I’m almost 80. I just want to be active and have fun.”
Despite the novelty of the sport, she was soon swatting the plastic balls used in pickleball that resemble a wiffle ball back over the net.
Instructors went over the rules of the game and played a short demonstration game before letting the dozen participants try their hand.
During the pandemic, the number of players on tennis and pickleball courts soared as it was a good way to exercise without being in close contact with others. And pickleball has emerged as a favorite among younger as well as more mature players.
For Jestine McClendon, pickleball was a good way to work her way into being active, she said. McClendon had played tennis and commented on having tennis elbow in the past.
“I had rotator cuff surgery back in December of last year, so I’m trying to use it a little more,” she said. “Anything to keep me moving.”
Keeping physically active is just part of the puzzle when it comes to aging well, COA Executive Director Izzie Sadler said.
“Learning new things is important, especially as we age,” she said. “Pickleball is a national craze right now, and I’m crazy about it.”
As is the case with McClengon, Sadler said she is ready for something a little less demanding on the body than tennis, a game she has played for years.
“I turned to pickleball so I could still be competitive,” Sadler said. “It’s just a great sport, and we thought it would be a good idea to introduce it to seniors.”
A beginner can pick up the basics, including the racket and balls, for about $50, she said. And unlike tennis equipment, the rackets don't have strings that often need replacing and balls last virtually forever.
In addition to daily walking groups each morning this week, the COA hosted chair fitness on Monday and will have another class at 10 a.m. Thursday. On Wednesday two Tai Chi sessions will be held, at 10 a.m. for advanced students and at 11 a.m. for beginners.
“Active Aging Weeks is just a week where we focus on actively aging,” Sadler said. “Everything we do at the agency is to help people live longer, live better, live safely.”