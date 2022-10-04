ALBANY – For Carolyn Fluellen, watching the pros pound tennis balls back and forth on the court has been a passion for years, and she can quickly rattle off a list of favorites.

“I love tennis,” she said. “I have my favorite players. I like Nadal, I like Coco (Gauff), I like Osaka, I like Serena and Venus. I like them all.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News