A man who drove a pickup into a group of bicyclists, killing two and injuring 11 people, was arrested on manslaughter and assault charges, police in Arizona said.

The crash happened Saturday when a truck driven by Pedro Quintana-Lujan crashed into a group of cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, about 28 miles west of Phoenix, according to Goodyear Police.

CNN's Eric Levenson and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

