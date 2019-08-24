Piedmont Hospital promotes transplant education in Albany, Dawson

ALBANY — Piedmont Hospital had lobby days at Dialysis Inc. units in Albany and Dawson last week as a means to promote transplants.
"Unfortunately, the wait time is years and years for a cadaver kidney," Dialysis Inc. physician Dr. Jeff Bell said. "We would do more in the region if people understood the superiority of transplant, the importance of living donation and the importance of signing their organ donor card."
Kidney disease continues to increase with more and more people in Georgia reaching end-stage kidney disease requiring either dialysis or kidney transplantation. Kidney disease is currently the ninth-leading cause of death for people living in the United States.
At the end of 2016, 726,331 people were living with ESRD, and this number has increased by about 20,000 people every year.
"What’s more, almost 14 percent of patients will not survive the first year after starting dialysis," a write-up from Hannah Graves, Piedmont transplant outreach social worker, citing United States Renal System data from 2018, said. "For many patients, kidney transplantation is associated with a longer life, improved quality of life and fewer hospitalizations compared to dialysis. These statistics keep health care professionals motivated to promote kidney transplant to eligible patients living with ESRD."
The Southeast has the lowest transplantation rate in the country due to its burden of kidney disease, which leads to high numbers of transplant candidates and conversely low numbers of potential deceased donors, Graves wrote, citing an American Journal of Nephrology article from 2015. In an effort to reverse this trend and support health care professionals in the kidney community, transplant centers such as Piedmont Transplant Institute make rounds at dialysis centers to share information and resources with patients living with ESRD.
"Importantly, Piedmont provides information to patients about living donor kidney transplant," Graves wrote. "Currently over 5,000 people are on the transplant waiting list for a kidney in Georgia. These people, on average, will have to wait six to eight years to receive a kidney from a deceased organ donor.
"These candidates may become too sick for transplant before a donor is available for them."
A healthy person can safely donate and live with one remaining kidney. The health benefits to the recipient are elimination of dialysis, longer life, improved energy, and ability to travel and spend more time at work, with family and friends.
"Piedmont has done almost 70 living donor kidney transplants since Jan. 1, 2019, and is committed to the rapid evaluation and transplant for living donor and recipient pairs," Graves wrote following Piedmont's Dialysis Inc. visits. "Through education and resources shared at events such as those, it is the goal that all people living with ESRD will have the opportunity to receive a kidney transplant and regain the life they had before dialysis."