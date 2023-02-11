Pipelines to renew operations after fuel leak that prompted Nevada state of emergency

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency overnight after a leak in a California gas pipeline that supplies unleaded and diesel fuel to storage facilities in southern Nevada.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan expects "pipelines to resume operations this afternoon and begin delivering fuel to their respective market areas later today," spokeswoman Katherine Hill said Saturday.

The expected resumption of operations comes after a leak was detected Thursday in a California gas pipeline that supplies unleaded and diesel fuel to storage facilities in southern Nevada.

